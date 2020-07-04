ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.46. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

