Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.
ET stock opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$19.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.
