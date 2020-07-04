Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

ET stock opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$19.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.