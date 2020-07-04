Piper Sandler Comments on Heartland Banccorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Banccorp in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Banccorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Banccorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Heartland Banccorp stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. Heartland Banccorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

