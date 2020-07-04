Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMBK. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.82. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

