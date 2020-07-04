Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.13%.

SAL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SAL opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

