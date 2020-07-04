Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:PFC opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

