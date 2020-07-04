Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

ORLY stock opened at $427.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

