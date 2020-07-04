Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

NBL opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

