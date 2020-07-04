Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lowered by Analyst

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

