Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lantheus Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $142,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $413,554.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,734,558.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,653 shares of company stock valued at $542,675 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

