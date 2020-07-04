National Retail Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

NYSE:NNN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

