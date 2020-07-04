Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.24% from the company’s current price.

SPPI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $399.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.11. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $103,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 410,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

