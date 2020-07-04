Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.