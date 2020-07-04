Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($1.45). ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,075%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

