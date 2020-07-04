JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NERV. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

