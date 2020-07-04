Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($8.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.60). Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 730.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($4.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $25.92 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

