Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813,581 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

