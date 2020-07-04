TheStreet Upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SONO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.90 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,680.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,960,682 shares of company stock valued at $181,311,161. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

