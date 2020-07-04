SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SPAR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
