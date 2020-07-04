SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SPAR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

