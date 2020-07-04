Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,911,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

