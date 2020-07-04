National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.14.

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

