Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLAR. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Clarus in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Clarus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clarus by 43.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

