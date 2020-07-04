Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE:WD opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Malone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

