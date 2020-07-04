Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.