Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.16 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 38,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 247,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.4% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

