Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.16 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 38,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 247,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.4% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
