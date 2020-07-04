eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGAN. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $350.83 million, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in eGain by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in eGain by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in eGain by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

