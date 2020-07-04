Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cynata Therapeutics Ltd is a stem cell and regenerative medicine company. It is developing a therapeutic stem cell platform Cymerus(TM), a mesenchymal stem cell technology for human therapeutic use. Cynata Therapeutics Ltd is based in Armadale, Australia. “

OTCMKTS:CYYNF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Cynata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

