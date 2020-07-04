-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 269.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

