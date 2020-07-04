Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Culp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

