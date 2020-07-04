Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.33. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 3,676.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 209,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.