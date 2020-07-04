Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.52 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CRON opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Valinor Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 72,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

