Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $197.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.89.

CRL stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $78,648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $22,882,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $20,997,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

