Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.96. Cubic posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Cubic news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at $152,097.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Cubic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cubic by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Cubic by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Cubic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CUB opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

