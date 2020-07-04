Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Critical Comparison

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Acacia Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $547.51 million 6.24 $31.87 million $0.91 57.68 Acacia Communications $464.66 million 6.03 $32.84 million $1.18 56.82

Acacia Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech. Acacia Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 6.47% 9.48% 6.17% Acacia Communications 8.56% 9.24% 7.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Semtech and Acacia Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 12 0 2.86 Acacia Communications 0 7 0 0 2.00

Semtech currently has a consensus price target of $55.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Acacia Communications has a consensus price target of $68.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semtech beats Acacia Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

