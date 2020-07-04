Comparing REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Pledge Petroleum (NYSE:PROP)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and Pledge Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 0.98 $7.43 million N/A N/A Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 84.75 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -11.31, suggesting that its stock price is 1,231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for REX American Resources and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources -0.76% -0.68% -0.62% Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Pledge Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

