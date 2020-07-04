Comparing AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 9.84% 18.82% 11.79% Coupa Software -19.92% -8.12% -2.46%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AlarmCom and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 1 4 2 3.14 Coupa Software 1 7 16 0 2.63

AlarmCom currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $200.74, indicating a potential downside of 30.97%. Given AlarmCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlarmCom and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $502.36 million 6.57 $53.33 million $1.35 50.18 Coupa Software $389.72 million 50.05 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -434.01

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlarmCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of AlarmCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Coupa Software on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

