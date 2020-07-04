Financial Analysis: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) vs. YouGov (NYSE:YUGVF)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Omnicom Group and YouGov, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus price target of $71.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than YouGov.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 8.96% 43.58% 5.38% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnicom Group and YouGov’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.95 billion 0.78 $1.34 billion $6.06 9.01 YouGov N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats YouGov on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company has a strategic partnership with GRYT Health to use real-world data to develop solutions that reflect patient values and preferences. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers quantitative and qualitative research services. The company is also involved in the software development and media production businesses, as well as provision of operations services. YouGov plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

