Contrasting Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Boston Scientific (NASDAQ:BSX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 2 19 3 3.04

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $44.65, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.50% 25.64% 16.13% Boston Scientific 39.75% 18.24% 7.64%

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.56 $4.15 million N/A N/A Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 4.61 $4.70 billion $1.58 22.39

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Pro-Dex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

