Critical Contrast: Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) and BancFirst (OTCMKTS:BANF)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BancFirst pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BancFirst $473.89 million 2.64 $134.88 million $4.12 9.31

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyons Bancorp and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

BancFirst has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.05%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 26.17% 12.91% 1.54%

Summary

BancFirst beats Lyons Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans. In addition, the company offers financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. Further, it provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, account, credit card, online cash management, and merchant services. The company operates 15 branches located in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. Lyons Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Lyons, New York.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.