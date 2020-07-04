Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus Moneygram International (OTCMKTS:MGI) Critical Contrast

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Moneygram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Janel and Moneygram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Moneygram International 1 3 0 0 1.75

Moneygram International has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 68.35%. Given Moneygram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -1.88% -7.91% -2.07% Moneygram International -5.41% N/A -0.09%

Volatility and Risk

Janel has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janel and Moneygram International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $84.35 million 0.09 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Moneygram International $1.29 billion 0.16 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -52.67

Janel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International.

Summary

Moneygram International beats Janel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

