Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,435 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 987% compared to the average volume of 132 put options.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covanta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Covanta by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

