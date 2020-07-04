MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading 3.3% Higher

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51, 8,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

