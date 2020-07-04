Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $23.44, 3,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by B. Riley
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by B. Riley
Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share
Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share
JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Minerva Neurosciences
JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Minerva Neurosciences
Avis Budget Group Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.98 Per Share
Avis Budget Group Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.98 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report