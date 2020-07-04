Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.3%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.20, approximately 2,242,755 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,784,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

