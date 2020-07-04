Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 234,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 478,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Reeds had a negative return on equity of 1,062.97% and a negative net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reeds, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

