Traders Buy Large Volume of Red Rock Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,306 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 986% compared to the typical volume of 673 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

