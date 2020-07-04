Huami Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HMI)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 644% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

NYSE:HMI opened at $14.87 on Friday. Huami has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $911.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $153.72 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huami in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Huami by 8,130.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

HMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

