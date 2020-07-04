Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Camino Minerals Corp (CVE:COR)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 37,780 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 165,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Camino Minerals Company Profile (CVE:COR)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru, Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; and the Los Chapitos property that consists of 19 claims covering an area of 7,719 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

