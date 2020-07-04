Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.31, 119,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 89,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

