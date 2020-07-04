Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99, 164,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 74,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bat Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

